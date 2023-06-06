Pilots will soon trace the skies around Wagga in a bid to keep bushfires at bay.
Essential Energy will begin aerial inspections of the company's power poles and lines over the coming months, taking stock of the situation to minimise bushfire danger and improve reliability.
More than 101,000 power poles and almost 15,000 kilometres of line will be scrutinised through high-definition footage captured by specially-trained pilots in the course of the inspection.
In other news
The operations manager for Essential Energy's Riverina Slopes area said flood impact is still hindering maintenance.
"This year's significant rainfall has encouraged intense vegetation growth throughout many parts of NSW, with the impact of flooding still hampering some of our electricity maintenance efforts," Morgan Coelli said.
The flyovers will also help detect deteriorating infrastructure and vegetation growth that is too close to the lines.
Advisory SMS messages will notify Essential Energy customers four days ahead of an inspection beginning in their area.
