The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Rugby League hand down punishments from crowd fight at Temora v Southcity game

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 10 2023 - 11:44am, first published June 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three Temora Dragons under 18 players, along with Montana Kearnes (bottom left) and Josh Siegwalt (bottom right) have all suspended for their involvement in an off-field incident at Nixon Park last month.
Three Temora Dragons under 18 players, along with Montana Kearnes (bottom left) and Josh Siegwalt (bottom right) have all suspended for their involvement in an off-field incident at Nixon Park last month.

A WHOPPING 57 games in suspensions have been handed out following an investigation into a crowd incident at a Group Nine game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.