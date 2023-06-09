A WHOPPING 57 games in suspensions have been handed out following an investigation into a crowd incident at a Group Nine game.
Six people have been found guilty of code of conduct breaches in the first of two off-field incidents in Group Nine in the past three weeks.
Three Temora under 18 footballers, a Southcity first grader, leaguetag player and an unregistered spectator have all been issued with suspensions for their involvement in a fight in the crowd during the first grade game at Nixon Park on May 20.
Southcity leaguetag player Montana Kearnes will miss the rest of the season for her involvement in the sideline drama.
Kearnes was handed a 12-match suspension, plus a 12-match suspended sentence, for her role in an ugly incident while a spectator.
Kearnes was found to have brought the game into disrepute for her involvement after an extended investigation by both NSW Rugby League and Group Nine into the incident.
Southcity halfback Josh Siegwalt was unsuccessful in having his code of conduct charge downgraded on Wednesday night.
After being charged late last week, Siegwalt already sat out the loss to Gundagai on Saturday however was looking to get his initial three-game reduced.
A spectator who was not registered with any club has also been barred from attending Group Nine games for 18 matches.
Three Temora Weissel Cup players were also charged for their involvement in the incident but with all three under 18, NSW Rugby League would not release their names.
One player, who failed to submit a response or appear before the hearing, was handed an 18-game suspension, while the two others received three-game bans.
One appeared on Wednesday night looking to get his three-game sentence reduced due to a charge downgrade but was unsuccessful.
Dragons president John Morton was disappointed with what transpired.
"It's something we simply don't need those sort of things at a game of football," Morton said.
"It just shouldn't happen."
Morton said his young players should not have retaliated.
"You just have to walk away from that sort of thing but that is young people," he said.
"It's been dealt with now and we just have to move on now."
Southcity president Greg Wiscombe has also taken a strong stance against the behaviour.
"We don't tolerate it at our club, it's not in our club culture and has never been our culture," Wiscombe said.
"We've advised our players that they can't go and put themselves in those situations. They need to be smart and make better choices."
Meanwhile the investigation into the sideline incident after the Weissel Cup clash between Tumut and Brothers at Twickenham on Sunday remains ongoing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
