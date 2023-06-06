The Daily Advertiser
It's official: History made as new home officially opens for CSU Regional Archives

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:38pm, first published June 6 2023 - 5:00pm
CSU Regional Archives manager Wayne Doubleday flicking through contact sheets and film negatives from The Daily Advertiser in 1994. Picture by Ash Smith
CSU Regional Archives manager Wayne Doubleday flicking through contact sheets and film negatives from The Daily Advertiser in 1994. Picture by Ash Smith

After almost half a century, Wagga's Charles Sturt University Archives has celebrated the opening of its new headquarters.

