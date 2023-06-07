The Daily Advertiser
Roberts, Hayes to represent NSW in touch football

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:30pm
Georgie Hayes passes while playing for Wagga Vipers at the NSW Junior State Cup at Jubilee Park in February. Picture by Madeline Begley
Kooringal High School's Lucas Roberts and The Riverina Anglican College's Georgie Hayes have been selected in the NSW All Schools Secondary under 15 touch football sides.

