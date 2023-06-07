Kooringal High School's Lucas Roberts and The Riverina Anglican College's Georgie Hayes have been selected in the NSW All Schools Secondary under 15 touch football sides.
The pair were selected for the teams after their performances at the All Schools championships held in Narrabeen.
Hayes' had an outstanding weekend, earning her the most valuable player award for the Combined Independent Schools team.
Meanwhile it was also a big week for Roberts, who was also selected in the NSW All Schools Australian Rules team after a strong performance in Albury.
They'll now prepare for the national touch championships to be held in Darwin in August.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
