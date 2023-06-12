Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa is one step closer to reaching his dream of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Some recent strong results have seen Simbwa earn selection in the NSW Boxing team for the Australian Elite Boxing Championships in August.
Simbwa was looking forward to the opportunity and said that there has been a lot of hard work and sacrifices leading to this moment.
"I'm really so excited about being selected for the NSW boxing team," Simbwa said.
"I'm really happy and I thank god for that.
"I'm also really keen to go to the nationals to show the best of me and it's been hard work.
"It's been a long journey for me and my coaches and we have been working so hard to see this happen.
"It's been a lot of training and a lot of effort doing extra gym work and I'm so glad it happened."
Simbwa has been in terrific form in the ring of late and most recently defeated Ikenna Enyi who just last month represented Australia at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships that were held in Uzbekistan.
Simbwa was really pleased with his performance and believes that he is starting to gain some real confidence in his abilities.
"It was a really good win," he said.
"They said it was a split decision but according to me it was unanimous as it was a good fight and I felt I won every round.
"I've been beating all the good boxers in Australia now and I've built a lot of confidence.
"As I've been saying, I think it's my time and I am committed to training hard to make that be the case."
Victory at the national championships would see Simbwa progress to the next stage of qualifiers for the Olympics.
While doing everything he can in the ring to achieve his dream, Simbwa's citizenship has yet to be processed which means that he is unable to represent Australia internationally.
Simbwa was hopeful that his application would be able to green ticked in the coming months allowing him to etch closer to qualification for Paris in 2024.
"I love Australia and want to be a citizen," he said.
"I just want to ask the Australian government to give me a chance to go and represent Australia at the international level.
"I feel that I'd make them proud and I want to compete with the big boxing countries like Cuba, Kazakhstan and the United States.
"I just wish Australia could give me an opportunity to go to the international level and I'd make them proud."
Simbwa's coach Tony Abbott said it has been a prolonged process trying to get Regarn's citizenship processed and that they were now hoping to get some assistance in getting the application over the line.
"His citizenship still isn't finalised to the point where he can have an Australian passport and that's a requirement to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics," Abbott said.
"We've been working towards getting selected and we are now into the pathway events.
"If we go to nationals and he wins then he is the guy that would usually advance straight to the Olympics selection events.
"But if he hasn't got his citizenship then it's just another dead end, but his citizenship guarantees that he will get straight into it and the sooner we can get that resolved the better.
"So we'd love any letters of support from anyone in the Wagga community that has had experience with Regarn or knows Regarn personally that we can present to the minister and I don't care if we get 500 of them, the more the better."
Abbott encouraged anyone who was interested in writing a letter of support to get in contact via the Barefoot Boxing Facebook page or via email at barefootboxing@hotmail.com.
