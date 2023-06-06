The Daily Advertiser
ErinEarth Wagga takes out 2023 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year Award

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 6 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:00pm
ErinEarth administration and communications officer Michelle Burton, chair John Goonan and education and strategic planning manager Melanie Bradley are delighted ErinEarth has taken out the 2023 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year Award. Picture by Madeline Begley
From a neglected, unused eyesore to a thriving sustainable environmental hub garnering statewide recognition, Wagga's ErinEarth has come a long way.

