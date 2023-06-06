From a neglected, unused eyesore to a thriving sustainable environmental hub garnering statewide recognition, Wagga's ErinEarth has come a long way.
The organisation is a sustainable living education centre and volunteering community, situated in Wiradjuri Country in Turvey Park.
On Monday, Word Environment Day, ErinEarth was announced as the winner of the 2023 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year Award.
It comes after it was named the Environmental Citizen of the Year recipient at the Australian Day awards.
IN OTHER NEWS:
ErinEarth chair John Goonan said to have been named the recipient of the award is 'unbelievable'.
"It's a real tribute to the two ladies who, 25 years ago, saw this run down, neglected space and thought they had to do something about it," Mr Goonan said.
"It started with a vision those two ladies had and has now been recognised as an environmental masterpiece.
"It goes to show that from small things, big things grow."
ErinEarth was founded by Presentation Sisters Kaye Bryan and Carmel Wallis, both of who are passionate about the environment and sustainability.
ErinEarth administration and communications officer Michelle Burton said Ms Bryan and Ms Wallis saw the potential for something more and took action.
"With support from the Wagga community, Carmel and Kaye turned a local wasteland into a beautiful half-hectare garden, which is now home to many plants and animals native to the Riverina, while also being a place of wellbeing and healing," she said.
The Award recognises ErinEarth's efforts in delivering nature- and sustainability-based education sessions for schools and the community; engaging volunteers in weekly gardening programs; welcoming visitors to open garden and workshop events; and supporting community wellbeing across a range of age groups and ability levels, especially through partnerships with other local not-for-profit organisations.
Along with the award, ErinEarth will receive a $3000 donation from Return and Earn.
ErinEarth education and strategic planning manager Melanie Bradley said this money will go towards their educational programs which are delivered across Wagga pre-schools, early years learning centres and primary and secondary schools.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.