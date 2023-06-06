After more than a decade of providing free portable oxygen machines to people across the Riverina, not-for-profit volunteer-run charity Regional Oxygen Bank will officially close its doors.
While the charity has given hundreds of oxygen-dependent people freedom to move away from their larger machines at home, the need for the charity is no longer there with respiratory specialists now supplying the necessary oxygen machines directly to patients.
Regional Oxygen Bank chairperson Brenda Tritton said upon the charity de-registering, it will hand over residual funds remaining in its account to CareVan Incorporated, a local charity supporting local people.
"All residue funds [about $4,500] from the Oxybank account be donated to Carevan Wagga Incorporated because our machines are no longer required," Ms Tritton said.
"There was a lot more usage for the machines between 2010 to probably 2015."
Ms Tritton said they wanted to give the funds to a charity that was local and that didn't attract government funding.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"CareVan was top of the list," she said.
CareVan's aim is to eliminate food insecurity in Wagga by providing meals to community members.
One of several ways it helps local people in need is through its night service where two nights a week volunteers will go out and serve meals across four centres in Wagga.
CareVan chairman David Brennan said the donation alone will cover several weeks of ingredients and cover the costs of things they need to purchase.
"Any sums like this gives us breathing space moving forward to keep operating," he said.
"The demand for meals is really high, far more than 500 a week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.