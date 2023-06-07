CHARLES Sturt University (CSU) midfielder Lachie Holmes will miss the Bushpigs' next two games due to suspension.
Holmes took the early guilty plea after being reported for rough conduct on Temora's Bayley Blackwell in the Farrer League game at Nixon Park last Saturday.
Holmes performed a dangerous tackle, which was graded as careless, high impact and high contact.
The in-form midfielder will now miss CSU's next two games against Coleambally and North Wagga.
Temora reserve grade footballer Lachlan McRae will miss the next five games after he took early guilty pleas on all three of his reports.
McRae was reported on two counts of striking and also for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards an umpire in the reserve grade fixture against CSU.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Meantime, Leeton-Whitton's Jack Coelli and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes pair Pat Killalea and Jono Male all accepted reprimands for their reports out of the Riverina League game at Leeton Showground last Saturday.
Killalea was reported for misconduct, Male was instigating a melee, while Coelli was reported for instigating a melee and striking.
All four of the reports resulted in reprimands with their early guilty pleas.
The rough conduct report of Wagga Tigers' Ben Kelly is still being finalised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.