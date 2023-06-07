The Daily Advertiser
CSU midfielder Lachie Holmes suspended for two games on rough conduct report

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:30pm
Charles Sturt University midfielder Lachie Holmes has been suspended for two games. Picture by Les Smith
CHARLES Sturt University (CSU) midfielder Lachie Holmes will miss the Bushpigs' next two games due to suspension.

