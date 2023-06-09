BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Whether you're an investor seeking a high-yield property, or a buyer interested in occupying one unit while renting out the other, this duplex offers endless possibilities.
This remarkable property offers not just one, but two attractive rental units, each with its own unique appeal.
Located in a desirable neighbourhood close to parks and within proximity to the renowned Charles Sturt University, this property is perfect for investors seeking a great rental income.
Unit One is ideal for a smaller household or young couples, featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, providing a more intimate and cosy living space.
The well-designed floor plan maximizes the available space, ensuring a functional and comfortable environment. The unit is adorned with contemporary finishes, offering a modern and stylish aesthetic.
Unit Two is spacious and inviting, boasting four bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing an ample amount of room for a large family or someone wanting that extra living space.
The generous layout offers a comfortable living space with plenty of natural light, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance. Each bedroom is well-proportioned, allowing for personalisation and a cosy retreat for occupants.
Both units are currently occupied, collectively receiving $830 a week.
