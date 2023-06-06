Public memorial service to honour aviation legend Max Hazelton

It was in 2001 when Hazelton Airlines merged with Kendell Airlines to form Rex. Towards the end of its operation, Hazelton Airlines flew to 20 airports across the east coast of Australia.Mr Hazelton set flying endurance records, locked horns with Bob Hawke and the ACTU by defying a union ban to fly live merino sheep out of Australia, flew medical mercy flights, fought bushfires in his planes and campaigned vigorously for Sydney Airport's third runway.