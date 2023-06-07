Letters: More unintended humour from the National Party

Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang said Labor was learning in government it couldn't ignore regional Australia (Daily Advertiser, June 2).
"The pressure I've been applying to Labor about the delivery of infrastructure is clearly playing dividends," he said.
Proving yet again that in the race to the bottom of stupid statements between Mr Fang and Michael McCormack that Mr Fang won't let hitting concrete stop him.
Personally, I can't wait for the next pearl of equally silly wisdom from Mr McCormack. Popcorn is at the ready and my bingo card is close to filled.
Mr Fang articulates spectacularly why this area is failed by its National Party obsession. The two-month-old NSW state Labor government is coming, listening and engaging. It's working hard with Mr McGirr, who also rolls up his sleeves and collaborates. Contrast that with Mr Fang, who's just out of a 12-year government that didn't turn up and didn't deliver for Wagga.
The National Party representatives, Mr Fang and Mr McCormack, love nothing more than throwing out cheap comments but sadly add no value. Great Wagga Comedy Festival act I hear, but that's where they should start and end.
The leader of the Reserve Bank, Philip Lowe, has recently been the subject of disdain because of his remarks regarding house sharing.
Dr Lowe's remarks show that he is aware of relatively recent history of rental issues, especially in major cities.
Near the end of World War II and into the middle 1950s, shared rental accommodation was common; there were advertisements in papers offering ''rooms to let' often with the tag 'no children'.
My mother, a sole parent, was always employed but frequently was part of shared renting, often terrace houses had as many as four groups in residence. At one stage my mother and I lived in a rented garage so that she could be near her work.
At one stage after a rental was sold it was so difficult to find a suitable place she put me in an orphanage briefly until she found somewhere to live.
After she married my stepfather, who had left the RAAF, he took a job in the Victorian high country simply because a house went with it. Later, back in the city we lived in half a house with another family, later managed to rent a terrace house behind a shop where I lived until I married in 1958, we rented two rooms and a kitchenette in a house with four other families (no children).
My husband, who was in the RAAF, was posted to Sale where rentals were very scarce. When we came to Wagga in 1960, we rented part of an old farmhouse that had been moved into town. I tell this story only to make people aware of the history of rent crises in our country.
The post-war reconstruction was effective and fairly quick in improving the situation.
It seems to me that we now need as a matter of urgency to build social and affordable housing - people should not have to be homeless in this wealthy country.
States have provided such housing in the past and should act as developers again, not for profit but for social harmony and a sense of security for the people that the government claims to care for.
