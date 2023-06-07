The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 8

June 8 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: More unintended humour from the National Party
MORE HUMOUR FROM NATS

Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang said Labor was learning in government it couldn't ignore regional Australia (Daily Advertiser, June 2).

