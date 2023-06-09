BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled in the growing suburb of Gobbagombalin, this House of the Week is a large family home with traditional features combined with modern conveniences.
This home is a beautifully detailed masterpiece that features high-end finishes, and being specially designed, selling agent Brendan Madigan said the home was a show-stopper.
"The three-metre ceilings, they're definitely a stand-out feature," he said.
Having been on the market for four weeks, Brendan said there'd been a huge amount of interest from professional couples looking to get a foot-hold in the area, especially with the home's proximity to the university.
First glace of the front of the property you are met with an attractive facade and beautifully landscaped gardens, with the front veranda offering stunningly uninterrupted views of the rural countryside.
The master suite takes full advantage of those views with a bay window, and includes a luxurious ensuite and walk-in robe.
The remaining three bedrooms all have built-in robes and ceiling fans. Off the bedrooms is a dedicated rumpus room, perfect for a kids' play area.
The home also has a main three-way bathroom, multiple living spaces throughout including a formal loungeroom, with a stunning feature wall highlighting the fireplace.
The hallway draws into the large open plan living, dining and kitchen area, featuring timber hardwood floors and three metre ceilings creating the sense of space and airy ambiance.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring a 900mm freestanding Smeg cooker, a large island bench, and lots of storage including a butler's panty with sink and bench space.
Next to the kitchen is the sitting area and dedicated built-in office space. The property also features a separate rear studio, perfect for a home office or teenager's retreat.
The main living area flows seamlessly out the outdoor alfresco area, creating a balance of indoor and outdoor living for effortless entertaining. This area has a built-in barbeque and sink overlooking the pool. The fully-fenced rear yard offers privacy and a grassed area for kids and pets to play.
Gobbagombalin is one of Wagga's highly sought-after suburbs, close to parks, childcare, schools, Charles Sturt University, and the new Boorooma Shopping Centre.
