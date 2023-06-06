Joy McKean's passing perhaps marks end of an era

On May 25 Australia lost one of its greatest music pioneers, Joy McKean, aged 93.
Better known as the wife of Slim Dusty, she was one of Australia's greatest songwriters. She won the APRA Song of the Year for Lights on the Hill (1973), Biggest Disappointment (1975), Indian Pacific (1978), Beat of the Government Stroke (1998), and Bush Ballad of the Year for Lady is a Truckie (1998), all recorded by Slim Dusty, and Peppimenarti Cradle (2007) recorded by their daughter Anne Kirkpatrick.
Altogether, McKean and Dusty accumulated 45 Golden Guitar awards. Other favourites penned by McKean include Kelly's Offsider, Big Frogs in Little Puddles, and Angel of Goulburn Hill. They produced more than 100 albums, and sold eight million records in Australia alone.
All the more remarkable is that McKean was a polio survivor, living for years away from home while being treated by the legendary Sister Kenny.
She joked later in life that she couldn't drive a truck because she couldn't reach the clutch.
Some personal memories. When I was a child, a very popular radio show on 2KY Sydney was Melody Trail, featuring The McKean Sisters, Heather and Joy. The show began each night with the upbeat Gymkhana Yodel (written by Joy McKean) which highlighted their yodelling skills. At a time when so many radio shows were broadcast live, the songs were often their own, with perhaps a guest.
A prominent promoter at that time was the smooth melodic singer Tim McNamara, who also had a radio show.
So I saw The McKean Sisters at one of McNamara's suburban shows at the Liverpool Town Hall. They were just as good on stage as on the radio.
McNamara's shows had him singing, of course, plus up-and-coming hopefuls and a few just plain amateurish performers. In fact, some shows of this type would actually invite would-be performers from the audience to come on stage! And there'd be variety acts, like a whipcracker who could flick a cigarette out of some local volunteer's mouth. These shows were well before television, even in Sydney.
Joy McKean met Dusty through McNamara, and likewise Heather McKean met Reg Lindsay.
The McKean Sisters didn't perform together again until later in their careers.
Joy McKean married to Slim Dusty! How good was that!
Travelling with The Slim Dusty Show, she acted as Slim's manager, making up the itinerary and booking the halls.
Very often The Slim Dusty Show performed in tents at a local show or rodeo. If we can believe her script in the movie, Slim and I, McKean became one of the greatest show managers!
In about 1958 my mother bought a radiogram, one of those very large pieces of furniture, powered by valves and featuring an automatic Garrard turntable.
On a holiday in Nambucca Heads, I happened to wander into the record shop at the end of Nambucca's then-meagre shopping centre, and bought my first Slim Dusty record, Slim Dusty Sings. I didn't know it at the time, but this was his first album.
Worth noting here is the change in technology.
Families were buying their first electric record players. The new radiograms could still play the old, crackly, easily-breakable 78 revolutions per minute records, but also the 45rpm singles, and the 33rpm albums, which generally featured 12 songs.
During our honeymoon in 1973, we saw McKean in action. We arrived in Clermont, Central Queensland to find the town full. We almost missed getting a bed. The rodeo was tomorrow, we were told, and The Slim Dusty Show tonight.
On our honeymoon? Yes, we went to The Slim Dusty Show.
At the door, McKean was selling tickets and organising seating. She had no hesitation in asking people to move along on the hammock seating, to fit more of us in. Luckily, newlywed Cheryl loved the show.
The Aboriginal "Ringers From the Top End", down for the Clermont Rodeo, were all there. The number of Indigenous people in the audience reflected the regular visits that Dusty and McKean paid to outback communities.
Joy McKean paved the way for so many women in the Australian entertainment industry, and not just in country music.
