The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Joy McKean's passing perhaps marks end of an era

By Keith Wheeler
June 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joy McKean and Slim Dusty were a remarkable duo indeed. Picture by The Slim Dusty Centre via Facebook
Joy McKean and Slim Dusty were a remarkable duo indeed. Picture by The Slim Dusty Centre via Facebook

On May 25 Australia lost one of its greatest music pioneers, Joy McKean, aged 93.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.