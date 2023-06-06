Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker believes Saturday's narrow loss to Wagga Tigers is a sign that the Eagles are heading in the right direction.
Brooker was proud of the effort the Eagles put forward against the Tigers as they eventually fell by three goals.
"Yeah it was good and we worked really hard," Brooker said.
"In that first quarter we didn't capitalise on some opportunities we had and we kicked 1.5 and probably should've gone in at 3.2 or even 4.1 and that would've made a difference.
"Then in the third quarter we didn't hit the scoreboard well, but we stayed in the game all day which was fantastic.
"Even in the last quarter when we were three goals down I thought we were still a chance.
"With about 10 minutes to go we were surging the ball forward and I thought Mummy (Shane Mumford) grabbed one, but he didn't and they then ran it out.
"But I'm extremely proud of the way they played today, they are a young group and it just shows we are heading in the right direction."
Mumford was impressive in his one-off appearance for the Eagles and Brooker said that he'd been a valuable addition to their side.
"He was good," he said.
"Obviously he's a bit out of touch, but he is just a competitive beast.
"I can't speak more highly of him the way that he's interacted with the footy club, the kids and all our players.
"They learnt a lot today and it's been a pleasure to have him."
Mumford could be seen coaching the midfield group throughout the contest against the Tigers and Brooker believes the lessons learnt will be extremely beneficial for the Eagles moving forward.
"We spoke about that after the game," he said.
"The lessons on where to stand and what to do and even the ruck craft with young Hutch (Brad Hutchison) that he is going to learn is invaluable."
The Eagles are 0-7 at the end of the eighth round and Brooker fully believes that his side is pretty close to grabbing their first points of the season.
"Obviously we'd like to tick that W box," he said.
"But I'm so proud of the boys as they just front up every week and give me absolutely everything they've got.
"I really want the win for them and they are not far away."
