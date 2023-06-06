The Daily Advertiser
Riverina players selected in the NSW girls football team

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Mater Dei Catholic College student Zoe Curry is one of three Riveirna players selected in the NSW under 15 Australian rules team. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Three local footballers have been selected in the NSW under 15s girls Australian rules team ahead of the nationals in Ballarat next month.

