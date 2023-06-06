Three local footballers have been selected in the NSW under 15s girls Australian rules team ahead of the nationals in Ballarat next month.
Zoe Curry and Majella Day were selected for the team after their performance in the Combined Catholic Colleges side at the NSW All Schools titles last week.
Also joining Curry and Day is fellow Riverina athlete Evie Henley from St Francis de Sales Regional College, Leeton.
After an outstanding performance last week Henley was named CCC's most valuable player before her state selection.
Curry said it was an exciting achievement to be selected in the team and she's looking forward to what is to come.
"It's pretty cool, I'm very excited to get chosen in it, it's an awesome achievement so I'm very proud about it," Curry said.
The Mater Dei Catholic College student has been playing football for as long as she can remember.
"I play for the Turvey Park Bulldogs, born and bread, I have two older brothers so it's either play with them or you get left out," she said.
"It's pretty easy to go kick a ball around with them so I started at a young age but really started playing properly for Turvey Park when I was seven or eight in the Youth Girls competition."
Both Curry and Day have played together several times in recent years both in school competitions and at Turvey Park.
Curry said the pair enjoy playing together, and she's glad to have a familiar face in the team with her.
"It's nice to have her in this state side," Curry said.
"Having Jel there will be awesome, just someone I can talk to and vice versa, it's exciting to build relationships with new friends and progress old ones."
Curry, a multi-sport athlete has been balancing football commitments with representative netball commitments this season.
Heading to the netball Junior State Titles next month also, she said it's a bit of a balancing act finding time for all her sport activities and school, though she'd not change anything.
The School Sports Australia Australian Football championships will be held in Ballarat, Victoria between July 22 and 29.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
