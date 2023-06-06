RIVERINA councils may soon have their particular conditions considered when the annual rates peg is set by the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
A draft report on the methodology for setting the peg is being released by IPART on Tuesday June 5, 2023 and it recommends that, instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, there be a different system for metropolitan, regional and rural local government areas.
It would mean regional councils, such as Albury and Wagga, would have a different base cost charge model than rural councils such as Berrigan, Federation, Greater Hume and Snowy Valleys.
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the recommendation, saying such a change was pushed by her council in its submission to IPART for its methodology review.
The draft report will now be subject to submissions until July 4, 2023 with a final version to be presented to the state government in August for adoption.
