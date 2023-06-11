Southern Inland mid-season report card: Little between rivals at the top

Southern Inland's season shapes as an intriguing contest.
Only three points separates the top three teams on the ladder, who have only dropped points against each other so far this season, and they look set to fight it out for the title this season.
There's plenty of rivalry between the three Wagga clubs and that should only intensify as the games get even more important.
They have shown themselves to be a step ahead of the rest so far but there's plenty of interest in what is happening below them.
In their return to first grade, Deniliquin are in a battle for a finals berth, just two points behind Tumut and the winner of their clash in round 11 looks to be in the box seat to snare fourth place.
However there are plenty of twists and turns to come while neither Albury or Griffith are quite out of the finals race either but would need to turn things around very quickly.
Position: Third (six wins, two losses, 32 points)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: After a shaky start, Ag College really look to be building into a real title challenger this season. They are probably unlucky not to be on top of the ladder after letting a win over Waratahs slip late, before really putting on. There's plenty to like about the university club this season.
Verdict: With minimal changes from last season, Aggies are certainly building in the right direction. A win over Wagga City is a big confidence boost but their smaller pack will face more challenges and their best performances have come at home, they won't have that advantage late in the season.
Prediction: Third
Position: Sixth (two wins, six losses, 12 points)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
The season so far: The Steamers started off the season well but have struggled to find points, especially against some of the stronger teams. It's something they will need to turn around quickly to get themselves back in the hunt.
Verdict: Coming off narrow win over CSU doesn't bode well for their hopes of sneaky their way into the top four. They aren't without a chance but things will need to change in a hurry.
Prediction: Seventh
Position: Last (zero wins, eight losses, one point)
Pre-season prediction: Last
The season so far: It's been another tough start to the season for Reddies with player numbers a concern going into round one, a coaching change and some poor results on the field. However they just missed out on the result on the weekend which shows there's still plenty of fight in the club.
Verdict: It always loomed as a difficult season and it has played out true to form so far. They picked up their first point of the season in the last round and could surprise a team or two if they don't turn up ready to play but hard to see they having too much of an impact.
Prediction: Last
Position: Fifth (four wins, four losses, 20 points)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
The season so far: After more than two decades not playing first grade, and not fielding a team at all last season, the Drovers have realistically had a fairytale return. They've won half their games so far, including two on the road, and have shown glimpses of being able to produce an even bigger result.
Verdict: It's been a stellar start to their return to the top grade and bigger things could be in store. While there is probably a big step needed to take on the top three sides finals is definitely not out of the equation and with their form on the road so far, plus the logistics involved for travelling teams, there's plenty to like about their chances.
Prediction: Fourth
Position: Seventh (two wins, six losses, nine points)
Pre-season prediction:
The season so far: What a fall from grace it's been from the Blacks. After really pushing Wagga City in last year's grand final it's been a horror start to the season. There was talk of it being a slow start but alarm bells started ringing early on and they haven't been able to silence them yet.
Verdict: It's going to take a tremendous effort to salvage something from the season. While Griffith are notoriously slow starters, they have to face the top three teams in Wagga in the second half of the season and would need to turn things around in a flash after leaving themselves plenty of work to do.
Prediction: Sixth
Position: Fourth (four wins, four losses, 22 points)
Pre-season prediction:
The season so far: It's been a good start to the season for the Bulls with their pre-season approach looking to strengthen their back line paying off so far. After a strong start, including a win over Ag College, they hit a real low point with a couple of heavy losses, but have been able to recover to put themselves right in the hunt for a return to finals.
Verdict: The Bulls have put themselves in a good position to play finals, in what realistically shapes as a two-horse race with Deniliquin for fourth spot. They have been able to secure two more bonus points than their closest rivals so far, and have a much better points differential, so it all could come down to their clash at Rotary Park unless there's some big surprises.
Prediction: Fifth
Position: Second (seven wins, one loss, 34 points)
Pre-season prediction: First
The season so far: It's still been a strong start to the season but the Boiled Lollies have definitely come back to the chasing pack this season. While they have cruised to victories more often than not, Wagga City are not quite as consistent this season, and have more of a battle on their hands this time around.
Verdict: Wagga City have dominated the competition since COVID became a thing. That level of success, with one loss in three seasons, was always going to be hard to replicate but there is still plenty of talent in the side to win another premiership. However they need to take a step up as a number of their rivals certainly have.
Prediction: Second
Position: First (seven wins, one loss, 35 points)
Pre-season prediction: Second
The season so far: It's been another strong start to the season for Waratahs, after falling away late last year to end their run of grand final appearances. They went close to still being undefeated and looking to be building back up after slipping off the pace from their usual lofty standards.
Verdict: Have been one of the most impressive performers this season. They hold a narrow advantage at the midway point and with plenty more new faces this season should have the most upside. It shapes well for the club getting back to the top of the competition.
Prediction: Premiers
