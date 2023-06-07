The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga artist Greg Pritchard contributes work to Vivid festival

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Greg Pritchard worked with Dave Jones on Bump and Sway - a piece currently on display at Vivid Festival. Picture by Ash Smith
Dr Greg Pritchard worked with Dave Jones on Bump and Sway - a piece currently on display at Vivid Festival. Picture by Ash Smith

Sydney's Vivid Festival is a spectacle of high-tech, often technologically advanced art by creators from around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.