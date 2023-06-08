The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Netball Association eyes off success at Senior State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:30pm
Wagga Netball Association's under 17 side after their final representative carnival before the Senior State Titles. Picture supplied
Months of preparation will come to a head for Wagga Netball Association's under 15, 17s, and men's teams at the Senior State Titles in Maitland this weekend.

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

