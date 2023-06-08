Months of preparation will come to a head for Wagga Netball Association's under 15, 17s, and men's teams at the Senior State Titles in Maitland this weekend.
Coached by Amanda McLachlan, Rosemary Clarke, and Jacqui Sharp respectively, the teams have been working tirelessly in anticipation of the competition.
Wagga Netball Association president Tanya Bertoldi said excitement is building within all three teams.
Under 15 and 17 players have been in the representative system for many years, and while they know what to expect at the tournament, that hasn't dulled their eagerness to get on court.
For the men, who only had their side confirmed in late April, playing three days of non-stop netball will be a new experience.
"There's always nerves to be dealt with right through the age groups, even into seniors," Bertoldi said.
"So that's something that the coaches also need to deal with, how to prepare their teams mindset and each players mindset and nerves going into this competition.
"The men are so excited, it's been a really exciting inaugural year, these players haven't played against men before so it is going to be interesting to see how it goes, as a team they've never played against men.
"They're all insisting they want to train and play this week, and the coaches are having to try and settle them."
One of the strongest associations in the Riverina, Bertoldi said the girls sides have high expectations of themselves, and so do their coaches.
Most of the players have been together for several years, and their experience alongside each other helps their on-court rhythm.
"If you can develop a team from a young age, and they can stick together through to seniors, you find the team is so much stronger for just knowing how each other play, they've all developed with the same level of coaching and they've learnt to play together so they can capitalise on each other's strengths," she said.
"These teams, their coaches have been with them now for two years, a bit longer for 17s with Rosemary, those coaches goal is to win.
"They're all very competitive and obviously if they've played absolutely their best netball they can play and they've lost because the competition outplayed them, they'll still be happy but the ultimate goal is coming out on top."
Bertoldi said Wagga teams love to get a win, particularly at senior levels, where their competitive streak has grown through years of high level performance.
All three Wagga sides will compete in the Netball NSW State Titles run from June 10 to 12 at Maitland District Netball Association.
Both the under 17s and men's team open their Titles campaign against Blue Mountains, while under 15 will take to the court against Bathurst.
Charlotte Niuila, Chloe McMahon, Indi Rynehart, Inez McPherson (vc), Kaelani Goolagong, Sarah Harris, Scarlett Wadley, Talea Manley, Talia Fellows, Zahra Hunt, Zoe Curry (c). Coach: Amanda McLachlan.
Ava Moller (c) Elisa Cook, Ellie Smith, Emily McPherson, Kate Wallace (c), Leila Campbell, Lexie Fellows, Maddie Priest, Sienna Mulkurti, Tess Irvine. Coach: Rosemary Clarke.
Aaron McDonnell, Ben Sharp (c), Charles Sykes, Daniel Welsh, Jacob Finemore, Jake Steiner (c), Jeremy Hannam, Latrell Goolagong, Rasheed Goolagong, Tom Gardiner, Tom Saunders (c), Zack Cohalan. Coach: Jaqui Sharp.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
