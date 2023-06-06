The Daily Advertiser
WTC Final: Former Riverina cricketer Bob Jackson called in to help Australian players prepare

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 10:00am
Wodonga-born Australian head coach Andrew McDonald invited Bob Jackson to help the players prepare to face India at The Oval.
Bob Jackson is living every cricket lover's dream after being asked to work with the Australian Test team on the eve of The Ashes.

