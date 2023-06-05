Wagga's Islamic community are celebrating after winning approval to build the city's first mosque.
Councillors voted unanimously to approve the project at Monday night's meeting, with the construction to place on a currently empty lot at 19 Jones Street.
The mosque will include an interconnected two-storey building with a central tower, a large carpark, and basketball court.
Muslim Association Riverina Wagga Australia (MARWA) spokesperson Shamsul Haque said Wagga's Islamic community felt embraced by the decision.
"Islam is about community. We are a part of a community, and a part of Australia," he said.
"So this will not just be a place of worship - it's a community place. A place people can come and gather."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Haque said he and other members of MARWA celebrated not only the passing of their application to build a mosque, but the democratic process that led up to it.
"There were a few objections, but I don't mind those things because everyone has their own values. You have to respect other people's views," he said.
"I really appreciate the councillors for open conversation, and heaps of positivity in the meeting."
To date, Wagga's Islamic community have used ad hoc locations - university halls, gyms, meeting rooms - as places of worship. As the community grew, they began raising funds for the construction of a mosque.
MARWA lodged the proposed design for the $2 million project in October last year.
Of the 45 submissions received during the DA's public exhibition period, 11 objected to the development, just crossing the threshold of 10 objections required for it to come before councillors for determination.
Councillors Georgie Davies, Dan Hayes, Michael Henderson, Jenny McKinnon, and Richard Foley spoke in favour of the mosque.
Cr Davies summarised the position of many of the other councillors, describing the objections as "racial discrimination".
Cr Hayes said many of the objections to the mosque were "disgusting", and said council should review its policies on what does and doesn't constitute a valid objection.
"I was amazed by the idea that someone would be swayed by them, and how little they must think of me, of council," he said.
Mayor Dallas Tout described the win as proof Wagga was committed to inclusion - not just diversity.
"We talk about being a diverse community ... one thing I've been consistent about in the last year and half is the secret to diversity is inclusion," he said.
"You can be as diverse as you'd like, but if you're not inclusive, what does it matter?
"Allowing these sorts of developments to allow for that inclusivity is what it's all about."
Dr Shamsul said MARWA plan to start work on the building "as soon as possible".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.