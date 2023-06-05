The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's Islamic to community to build city's first mosque

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 5 2023 - 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Wagga's Islamic community were elated, still processing the news of their win outside council chambers. Picture by Dan Holmes
Members of Wagga's Islamic community were elated, still processing the news of their win outside council chambers. Picture by Dan Holmes

Wagga's Islamic community are celebrating after winning approval to build the city's first mosque.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.