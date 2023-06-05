A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crash on the Snowy Mountains Highway on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Adelong at about 3.30pm following reports that a car had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a woman was treated by paramedics at the scene before she was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The NSW Transport Management Centre is advising motorists to exercise caution when driving in the area and allow for extra travel time.
Diversions are in place with light traffic being directed to Neill Street, Lockhart Street and Campbell Street in both directions.
Heavy vehicles will be escorted past the crash site.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
