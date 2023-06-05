There was no fairy tale ending for Toni Mimmo in her 350th game for Narrandera on Saturday, with Wagga Tigers handing them a 28-goal loss.
Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard said despite ongoing injury and availability issues the side, she's pleased with how they've been developing through the season.
A young team, Tilyard said they've been slowly building trust in one another since round one and the flow she saw on court on Saturday showed they've come far.
They've still got a way to go though.
"It finally started to flow, I feel like we haven't peaked yet, which obviously you can't peak when you're carrying injuries, but I feel like it was starting to flow and the girls were starting to find more cohesion," Tilyard said.
"We looked better in our transitions down the court, we're continually building cohesion in our shooting as well, I think it did start to come together.
"I know the girls are hungry to improve and the ambition that they show will reflect on court once everybody settles into their positions and adjusts to rolling substitutions, because that's a new thing too."
Tilyard is hoping some more off-court team building will help in increasing trust between her players.
A believer that off court connection and foster on court improvements, she's excited to help her team take their game to the next level.
"You can see that the girls are getting there, when we have that trust and flow it looks really good, but we need to build a little bit more of a connection off court to then allow that to transition onto the court," she said.
Pleased with an increased intensity she saw from the team, Tilyard is optimistic about the rest of the season and how they'll continue to build over the second half of the year following this weekend's league bye.
Griffith 45 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 37.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 90 d Leeton-Whitton 23.
Wagga Tigers 63 d Narrandera 35.
Coolamon 70 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 47.
