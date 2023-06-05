Police have become involved in the latest off-field incident in Group Nine.
A Brothers official was left bloodied after allegedly being struck while trying to intervene in an incident involving a spectator and a Brothers Weissel Cup player at Twickenham on Sunday.
NSW Rugby League is also investigating the incident following Tumut's 58-0 win.
It comes as a code of conduct investigation continues to be held into crowd and player behaviour at Nixon Park last month.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is disappointed by the situation.
"It's something the board is taking really seriously and it's the second one in a few weeks," Hinchcliffe said.
"We will be looking to deal with it appropriately, transparently and try to educate people that that sort of behaviour is just unacceptable.
"It's something we won't accept in terms of attendance at Group Nine games."
READ MORE
With NSW Rugby League taking point of the initial investigation, Hinchcliffe did not want to comment on the specifics of the incident.
However it's something he hopes can be stopped.
"There's an opportunity here to educate people about what is acceptable and not," Hinchcliffe said.
"If people cross that line they need to be dealt with and handled with sensitivity but appropriately."
With police involved in the matter, Brothers president Zac Wilson declined to comment on the situation.
However Tumut vice-president Dan Roddy praised parties from both clubs for ensuring the ugly situation didn't get worse.
"There were some spectators at the game who aren't affiliated or involved with either club, and are not personally known to the Tumut club at all, but were visiting the town over the weekend and took it upon themselves to get involved in an altercation after the game," Roddy said.
"A member of the Brothers club was clearly hit, he had a cut above the eye, and you just don't expect to go to the football and be involved in those types of things.
"They fled the ground pretty much after it happened so ground staff didn't have the opportunity to speak to or even identify them but since then there has been some information passed across to Brothers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.