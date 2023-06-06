Former Geelong, Sydney and GWS star Shane Mumford enjoyed his one-off appearance for Narrandera despite falling short of what would've been a memorable victory.
Inaccuracy woes plagued the Eagles in the first quarter however a five goal to three second term had Narrandera trailing by only five points at the main break.
A goalless third term hurt the Eagles dearly as they ending up falling short by 18 points to the second-placed Wagga Tigers.
Mumford was pleased with how the Eagles performed and predicted that there could be some good times ahead for Narrandera.
"Obviously we didn't get the result we were after," Mumford said.
"But I think the boys showed that they can play some pretty exciting footy at times and they were really, really good in patches.
"So I think the future is pretty bright here with such a young group coming through.
"If they can keep these boys together and as long as they continue to build on what they've already got currently, I think it could be good times ahead for the Narrandera Football Club."
Starting the game in the ruck, Mumford also spent patches of the game up forward and had a very solid contribution that included 32 hit outs, 18 disposals, four marks and four tackles.
It was the first competitive hit out for quite a while for Mumford, who felt that he was at least serviceable for the Eagles.
"I was very rusty," he said.
"Very, very rusty and I think I got my hands to 15 or so marks that I should've taken.
"Then the fitness is certainly a long way off what it used to be and if I continue to try and do a few more things like this I'll need to do a little bit more running prior.
"But all in all I think I was serviceable."
Although hoping to finish the game with at least one goal, Mumford was unsuccessful in his mission missing the lone chance he had early in the contest.
"I hit it on the inside of my foot and I think just about every kick of the day came off the inside of my foot," he said.
"I'll get to work during the week and when I spoke I said I was kicking better than ever, but that certainly wasn't the case for today.
"There's a bit to work on."
In addition to his appearance for the Eagles, Mumford also helped out at Narrandera Auskick on Friday evening, spent time with the juniors on Saturday morning then hosted a sportsman's night post game.
Mumford said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Eagles and was appreciative of how welcoming everybody at the club had been.
"It's been great," he said.
"Everyone here has been really friendly and welcoming.
"From the moment I got here Flynny's old man took me round to take in a few of the sights.
"Then I came along here to entertain the kids, it was a really good night and I had a lot of fun doing it."
When quizzed whether we would see him back in the Riverina League anytime in the future, Mumford laughed and technically didn't rule out the possibility of a return.
"I showed my wife the place that we were staying at Tall Trees and she was pretty keen to come down and bring the kids next time," he said
"But who knows, we'll wait and see."
