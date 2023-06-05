Students and staff were evacuated from a Wagga school after a frisbee caught alight in a heater on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Wagga High School on Coleman Street at about 2.40pm on Monday following reports of a fire.
NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga zone commander Daryl Manson said students had been doing some activities in the school's hall when a frisbee lodged itself in the front grill of one of the heaters.
"The heater briefly caught alight and we had three crews attend and it was put out quickly, it was a minor incident," he said.
Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was just a little fire and no one was injured in the incident.
