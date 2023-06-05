The Daily Advertiser
Wagga High School students evacuated after frisby, heater catch fire

By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Fire and Rescue NSW crews extinguished a small fire in a gas heater at Wagga High School caused by a frisby. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Students and staff were evacuated from a Wagga school after a frisbee caught alight in a heater on Monday.

