Wagga Tigers' Ben Kelly and CSU's Lachie Homes facing rough conduct suspensions

By Matt Malone
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga Tigers' Ben Kelly.
Wagga Tigers forward Ben Kelly and Charles Sturt University midfielder Lachie Holmes are both facing suspensions from alleged dangerous tackles over the weekend.

