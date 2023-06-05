Wagga Tigers forward Ben Kelly and Charles Sturt University midfielder Lachie Holmes are both facing suspensions from alleged dangerous tackles over the weekend.
Kelly was reported for rough conduct on Narrandera's Blake Renet in Tigers' three-goal win at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
The tackle was graded as careless, high contact and high impact. Renet left the field with concussion and did not return.
It results in a three-game suspension but Kelly can take two games with an early guilty plea. Tigers have until Wednesday to make a decision.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Holmes was reported for rough conduct on Temora's Bayley Blackwell in the Bushpigs' 11-goal win over the Kangaroos.
The tackle was graded as careless, high contact and high impact. Blackwell left the field with concussion and did not return.
It results in a three-game suspension but Holmes can take two games with an early guilty plea.
There were four reports from the game between Leeton-Whitton and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday but none are likely to result in a suspension.
Leeton-Whitton's Jack Coelli was reported for striking and instigating a melee, but both will result in a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
MCUE's Pat Killalea was reported for misconduct, where he allegedly pulled the hair of Leeton-Whitton's Jaxon Ryan but it was deemed a low level offence.
MCUE's Jono Male also escaped penalty for instigating a melee.
Meantime in Farrer League reserve grade, Temora's Lachlan McRae is facing a lengthy stint on the sideline after being reported three times in the Kangaroos' loss to CSU.
McRae was reported twice for striking and once for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards an umpire. With early guilty pleas, he can reduce his sentence from eight games to five.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.