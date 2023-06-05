Kangaroos let a chance to jump clear on a compact Group Nine ladder slip but hope having their colours lowered will be a real learning experience.
The Wagga side are one of five teams locked on 10 points after the first seven rounds of the season.
Tumut, who have played one more game, are on top of the ladder with the best points differential with Kangaroos in third.
Albury joined the group on 10 points with their 24-18 win over Kangaroos at Greenfield Park on Saturday but are fifth with the only negative for and against.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was left to rue a high error count in the loss.
"We made it hard one ourselves, especially in the first half," Rose said.
"We did well in the second half to climb back in but there were just way too many errors.
"We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot."
Albury scored the first two tries of the clash, including capitalising on Troy Barby being sin binned, to lead 12-0 at half-time.
Rose was impressed with the fight his side showed to level things at 18-all midway through the second stanza but still couldn't help things together.
"There were plenty of positives throughout the game but our errors kept putting us under pressure," he said.
"The real positive was the boys didn't shy away from the challenge."
After a good start to the season with big wins over Gundagai and Southcity split by a narrow loss to Young, Kangaroos struggled to get past winless Junee coming off two byes.
They compounded that with the loss on the border.
Rose is looking to address their high-error rate before a clash with Temora at Equex Centre on June 18 following the general bye.
"We just have to fix our errors as we keep putting ourselves under pressure turning over cheap ball," Rose said.
"When you do that to the better sides you struggle to stay in the game.
"We did well to climb back into it in the second half but it was the same story, dropping balls and errors.
"We have to fix that in the coming weeks."
Temora are one of the five teams in the log jam at the top of the ladder, and find themselves in second following two byes.
Gundagai are just two points behind with two more byes to follow after the long weekend break.
Rose is looking for a much more consistent performance when they get back on the field.
"Temora are a quality side so we will have to be better in our next game otherwise we will be in the same boat," he said.
He's also looking forward to some more consistent football.
James Smart is also a chance to return after missing the last two games after re-aggravating a calf complaint.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
