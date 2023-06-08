Bridging gap to keep Adelong's community spirit strong Advertising Feature

The team at Adelong Engineering and Construction, including Matt, Aiden, Scott and owner Geoff Moss, are proudly helping rebuild the swinging bridge in the town centre. Picture supplied.

From offering local jobs to supporting community groups, this Adelong business prides itself on providing far more than just exceptional engineering services.

Adelong Engineering and Constructions are currently rebuilding Adelong's swinging bridge, and owner Geoff Moss is deeply proud to bring this iconic piece of the town back to life.



"This is an essential feature of Adelong's main street, and has been closed for numerous years," Geoff explained.

With the Snowy Valleys Council awarding the contract to Adelong Engineering, work is now well and truly underway.

The business has been an integral thread woven into the community's fabric since 2021.



With 23 years of dedicated service under their belt, they continue to rise to any challenge put before them.



The attention to detail and professionalism Adelong Engineering are renowned for will be hallmarks of the bridge project.

"As a family-orientated business caring about what we do, we make sure a professional job is always handed back to the customer," Geoff said.

The family-centric business was launched with the aim to provide welding and engineering services locally, alongside the commitment to employ locals and give apprentices a fair go.

"It's important to give our local kids a start in their working careers," Geoff said.

Services they provide include fabricating, welding, laser cutting and site maintenance.

"We are always looking for qualified trades people, boiler makers, welders and vehicle mechanics," Geoff added.



Adelong Engineering keeps the circle of community support going by sponsoring junior sports and contributes regularly to local fundraising efforts.

"We support locals, and by keeping business in your local town, you keep those businesses open."