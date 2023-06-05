Coolamon forward Charlie McCormack started his under 18 national championships campaign in strong form kicking three goals in the Allies 16-point win over South Australia on Sunday.
A solid start from the Allies had them leading South Australia by 43-points at halftime and when McCormack kicked his third early in the third quarter that margin was stretched out to 49.
However South Australia then kicked eight of the next 10 goals to reduce the margin at the final siren with inaccuracy being the Allies' biggest weakness in their 12.12 (84) to 11.2 (68) victory.
McCormack enjoyed the experience of playing for the Allies and was glad they could open their campaign with a win.
"Yeah it was good to get out there and play with some different people and against a different team," McCormack said.
"They are pretty good and a tall and skilful side, so it was good to get over the top of them."
McCormack was the leading goalscorer for the Allies alongside Gold Coast Academy forward Jed Walter in their win and he was reasonably pleased with his own performance.
"Yeah it wasn't too bad," he said.
"I was a bit quiet in the first half of the first quarter, but then once I got the first goal under the belt it was pretty good and settled the nerves a little bit.
"I finished with three, so it wasn't a bad day out."
The young forward has been in some solid form of late impressing in his three appearances for the Hoppers while also performing strongly for GWS Giants in the Coates Talent League.
The Allies next face Western Australia on Sunday with McCormack then hoping to return to the Hoppers for their clashes against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Narrandera.
Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas also played a solid role in the Allies win.
