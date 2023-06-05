El Camino out to extend strong record in return

El Camino is back in the Riverina looking to extend a strong start to his career.
The three-year-old has only missed the placings once in his seven starts and is chasing his fourth win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday after returning to Henty trainer-driver James McPherson.
After winning by more than 45 metres at Leeton before a dominant win at metropolitan level last season, El Camino has since been plagued by injuries.
A hoof abscess derailed MIA Breeders Plate plans before McPherson's shoulder injury saw him head to Victorian trainer Jess Tubbs to start this preparation.
He was second in both of his starts for Tubbs before returning to McPherson.
The move back home was quicker than initially planned but the 22-year-old feels he's getting back to his best.
"He had a little bit of a setback there and it has taken a long time to get him back to near 100 per cent," McPherson said.
"His work since he's been back seems to show he is getting back to what he was."
El Camino will start from barrier two in the Woodlands Stud Pace (1740m).
McPherson believes it is a suitable assignment.
"I didn't even see the race but I put him in as a late nom as I thought he was a chance of drawing one or two with my other bloke being in it.
"It looks like a suitable race for him to kick off with a win."
McPherson has also drawn one with stablemate Luverboy in the same race.
Coming off two unplaced efforts he expects an improved effort.
"He's working a lot better," McPherson said.
"He went off in his last two starts, and I don't really know what was wrong with him as his blood seemed fine but he's had a little bit of a freshen up since then and he's working really good.
"He's always there as a knockout chance if the other bloke hasn't come back 100 per cent.
"I think El Camino will be just too good for him but I expect the other one to run a place."
McPherson will also drive Renway Reactor for Peter Romero across the eight-race card.
The first is at 5.43pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
