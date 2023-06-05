The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

El Camino out to extend strong record in return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a win on Trouville at Riverina Paceway on Friday, James McPherson is chasing more success with the return of El Camino on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
After a win on Trouville at Riverina Paceway on Friday, James McPherson is chasing more success with the return of El Camino on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith

El Camino is back in the Riverina looking to extend a strong start to his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.