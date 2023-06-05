Albanese was wrong to heap praise on India's Modi

It was hard not to stand back and appreciate the contrast. On the one hand, Australia is silent on India's human rights failings as listed above yet on the other hand, "The Boss" can raise the graffiti-ing of temples and receive warm reassurances we will do better. Questioned the next morning Albanese said there were "1.4 billion reasons" for Australia to strengthen ties with India. Though to a degree he may be right, at a politicised event, his actions took sides against the 63 per cent of Indian voters who did not support Modi in the 2019 elections.

