Albury man wins $718,346.56 in division one of Saturday Lotto draw

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 2:00pm
An Albury man says a weekend Lotto win will change his life. Picture supplied
An Albury man says a weekend Lotto win will change his life. Picture supplied

An Albury man has learned he's more than $700,000 richer on Monday, June 5, after winning big in Saturday Lotto.

