An Albury man has learned he's more than $700,000 richer on Monday, June 5, after winning big in Saturday Lotto.
The man held one of the eight division one winning entries nationally to claim $718,346.56.
"Oh my god! Oh my god! Is this real?" was his reaction when a The Lott official called to confirm his windfall.
"I thought you were going to say I'd won something like $10,000. I never expected anything like this!
"Honestly mate, my wife is sitting here with her arm around my shoulder, and she might pull my head off if she squeezes any tighter.
"I've always wondered what it would feel like to win division one. Turns out it's pretty amazing."
The man's System 8 QuickPick entry was bought at NewsXpress Lavington Square Cards and Gifts.
NewsXpress Lavington Square Cards and Gifts manager Rebecca Taylor said the whole team congratulated their winning customer.
"It's been a couple of years in between wins for us so it's a fantastic feeling to know we've sold another division one winning entry," she said.
"We're ecstatic. Honestly, the whole team is over the moon and we hope the winner has had a lovely Monday morning following their win."
The winner admitted his wife would "sort it all out" about how the money would be spent.
"We've got children and grandchildren, so they'll all get some and hopefully we can do something to set them up for the future," he said.
"Then we might even organise a trip overseas. It's going to take some time to sink in that we've won this much money, honestly.
"Thank you so much, this has changed our life."
