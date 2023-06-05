The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Education

New Wagga TAFE program to address truck mechanic shortage

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW teacher Justin Haddrill with heavy vehicle apprentice Chloe Raynes. Picture by Madeline Begley
TAFE NSW teacher Justin Haddrill with heavy vehicle apprentice Chloe Raynes. Picture by Madeline Begley

Truckies and logistics companies will benefit from a new TAFE NSW initiative to give apprentices more hands on experience with heavy vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.