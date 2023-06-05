Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has praised his side's grit and resiliency after they have turned their fortunes around over the past fortnight.
The Hoppers have now claimed back-to-back wins over genuine contenders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Griffith over the past two weeks and could see themselves sitting in the top five if they can make three-in-a-row against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round nine.
Sitting at 2-3 at the completion of round six following a dismal display against Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Barrett said it's been an amazing response from his side to fightback they way they have.
"We didn't have the start we wanted and we've obviously had a lot of injuries," Barrett said.
"But for the boys to do what they did, it just shows that we've got the depth there and if we stick together and play the way we should be playing it shows that we can do it.
"But that's just the comp this year and if you don't rock up then you can get beat by anybody.
"Credit to Ganmain as they played really well and when they lost they were the first to say well done and shake everyone's hand.
"I thought that was really big of them because I know there's a big rivalry between us and they got straight up and shook everyone's hand.
"It would be a tough loss for them and to do what they did I thought that was really good from them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Predicted by many to be the pace setter in the lead up to the season, Coolamon had failed to live up to the pre-season hype and suffered early season defeats to Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and the Demons albeit not being completely blown off the park.
While still admitting they've got some work to do, Barrett said he feels the Hoppers aren't too far away from getting back to their best football.
"We're very close I think," he said.
"The start wasn't our best footy and we finally saw that against Griffith, but to back it up today and then I still feel at times we were a bit sloppy.
"At times we went away from our game plan completely in the third quarter and that shows that we are not there yet which is great.
"Even though we won there is still more we can improve on but that is like any team, you should always be striving to improve anyway.
"The boys will hit the track again this week and keep working on what we need to work on and build from there.
"But at the end of the day, I keep saying that it is still early in the year and we've won two in a row now, but it doesn't mean that our season is back on track.
"We've still got to stay disciplined and you've still got to stay hungry, that's the key there staying hungry because as soon as you get complacent that's when the puzzle starts to fall apart."
Barrett was expecting to welcome experienced duo Luke Gerhard and Hayden Bradley back for the clash against the Goannas in round nine while was predicting that he should be right to return a week or two after that.
