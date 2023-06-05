Ag College takes big win into break

Ag College hopes a big break in the middle of the season won't be too disruptive.
Coming off a 55-22 win over Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday, Ag College moved into second place on the women's ladder but won't play again until July 1.
With the general bye this weekend followed by two more byes with neither Leeton or Albury fielding teams this season, captain Ellie Burnett is still looking to keep their momentum going.
"It kinda works well as we've got holidays for uni," Burnett said.
"We've got exams for two weeks and then they (holidays) start so hopefully it works against us and we don't lose our momentum with training and things."
READ MORE
However she feels the big win is a strong indication of how much the team has improved this season.
They were on the end of a 20-15 to start the season but were able to fire in plenty of points to bring up their third win of the season.
"We lost significantly to them in the first round so to then come back like we did just shows how far we've come," Burnett said.
"The score didn't necessarily reflect the game as Tumut did play really well and it just happened to go in our favour but as a whole moving up into second is really exciting.
Alice Trevaskis continued her strong form with another two tries, Tessa Good and Megan Seis also bagged doubles while Emma Hayden was rewarded for her strong work through the middle with a try of her own.
Elena Vakaoca scored three of Tumut's four tries.
Meanwhile Griffith extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 39-0 win over Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Lavinia Siale scored a hat-trick as the Blacks made it six wins from as many games.
They are 13 points clear at the top of the ladder ahead of a clash with the Bulls on June 17.
Wagga City will be looking to hit back when they tackle CSU after the general bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.