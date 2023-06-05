South Wagga have continued their winning streak after returning to the field following their round six bye.
Defeating Young 1-0, captain Aimee Tramacchi said Sunday morning's game was tight, and she's proud of how her side stuck it out.
"It was a tough game, we managed to sneak a goal in from a counter attack run," Tramacchi said.
"Full credit to Young that game, they played excellent and had some really brilliant channel passing.
"They're definitely a strong team in the competition this year."
Tramacchi said the big positive she's taken from the game is the team's commitment to playing the full 90-minutes.
"We didn't give up, we backed each other," she said.
"If a player got beaten we'd always track back or another player would follow up to defend, that's a good thing that came out of it that is we did keep pushing even though it was a hard game, we kept up to the end."
Defending hard for most of the game, Tramacchi said that the side's fitness has stepped up a notch.
With six games under their belts she said they're deep enough into the season that they can expect to run out a full game every week.
Shayan Ibrahim's 74th minute goal sealed the win for South Wagga, with a good kick coming off the back of a solid run from Molly Surian.
With several Madden Shield players backing up to support the Leonard Cup side, Tramacchi said with two wins for the day, it was a great day for women's football at the club.
"We had a few of them (Madden Shield players) back up for Leonard and I think they played really outstanding as well," she said.
"The ones who backed up just played great."
A particular stand out was Braeleigh Newton, who came on late for the team and was outstanding in her role.
"She's usually playing for Madden, but she came on at the end and did really well for us, it was good to see," Tramacchi said.
Now sitting fifth on the Leonard Cup ladder on goal difference, Tramacchi said the team has come together well.
Still enjoying their wins as happy bonuses, the side is trying to balance their expectations.
"We're all just having a lot of fun out there and getting used to each other on the field as a team," she said.
"We're working a bit better together which is nice, and just feeling a bit more comfortable with each other out there giving it a go."
South Wagga will now join the rest of a league for the June long weekend bye before returning to field against Wagga United in a fortnight.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
