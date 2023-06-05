The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

South Wagga continue in good form after a week off

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young's Jasmine Sullivan blocks South Wagga's Jessica Fordree from reaching the ball at Wagga Showgrounds. Picture by Les Smith
Young's Jasmine Sullivan blocks South Wagga's Jessica Fordree from reaching the ball at Wagga Showgrounds. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga have continued their winning streak after returning to the field following their round six bye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.