THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken is not getting carried away despite the Magpies' perfect start to the Farrer League season.
TRYC completed a clean sweep of the first half of the Farrer League season with a 34-point victory over East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval last Saturday.
It gives the Magpies a win over every one of their Farrer League opponents and has them a game clear on top of the ladder with nine rounds to play.
Aiken said he could hardly be disappointed with that statistic but also made it clear that it counts for very little in June.
"It's hard to be critical, we're eight (wins) and zero (losses)," Aiken said on Saturday.
"It's not what we were aiming for, five (wins) and three (losses) is what we were hoping for and we're realistic, to be eight and zero, I'm proud of the boys.
"But as (Heath Russell) said in the rooms, it's the halfway mark, anything can still happen.
"We've set ourselves up to hopefully play finals now, we still need to keep winning and all that sort of stuff, but we've given ourselves an opportunity, that's all we've given ourselves and we don't deserve any more than that at the moment.
"We'll just keep working hard, we'll have a big week on the track this week being a bye week, get a bit more run into our legs, but we know the other sides will be working just as hard, if not harder."
While proud of his playing group, Aiken pointed out that they still have areas to improve.
"One hundred per cent. The boys have worked really hard this year, we've had a bigger pre-season than we've ever had, our fitness is starting to show through, we're playing some really nice footy at stages but we're also shooting ourselves in the foot," he said.
"If it was all coming together right now, I'd probably be worried, but we've got the second half of the season to work really hard on it and we've definitely got some growth, whether it's our stoppage work, off the ball running, our finishing especially.
"If we kick another five goals (last Saturday), it's a 60-point game and that's reward for effort."
The Magpies will face another test after the bye when they take on Marrar at Victoria Park on a Sunday for their annual same-day junior and senior football and netball.
The Bombers got the closest to the Magpies of any team in the opening half of the year, going down by one point in the ANZAC Challenge at Langtry Oval.
TRYC will now be without key forward Dean Biermann for a six-week period as he goes on an overseas holiday. Liam Lupton has also been out for the past month for the season reason.
The good news is they will get marquee recruit Don Roberts back from a broken nose, while they are confident Matt Parks won't miss any football despite injuring his elbow last Saturday.
