Kangaroos extend unbeaten start by ending Albury's

Kangaroos ended one rival's unbeaten start and now have another one in sight as they extended their own perfect season.
The Wagga side became the first get to the better of Albury after taking a 12-0 win at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
The Thunder had been held to a draw by Southcity but suffered their first loss as the Kangaroos defence once more proved hard to crack.
Kangaroos have only conceded five tries in their six wins so far.
Coach Paul Watson is pleased with how their hard work continues to play off.
"It was a tough game and pretty much what we thought it was going to be," Watson said.
"I'm really proud of the way they dug in, defended solidly and then made the most of their opportunities."
READ MORE
Jess Wendt scored two tries in the first half to give Kangaroos the advantage.
They could only manage a penalty goal in the second half but it was more than enough to come away from a tough road trip with the points.
"We did spend a fair bit of time attacking their line but couldn't quite get on the line," Watson said.
"Full credit to them they were very good in defence also, especially their fullback who made some really good last-line-of-defence tags, but our defence was really solid.
"They only had one line break, which we defused, and it was probably the most pleasing part of the victory for me."
Kangaroos now have an extra week to prepare for their big clash with Temora.
The premiers are on top of the ladder but there's only a a six-point differential between the two teams.
Watson knows his side will be in for another big test.
"They are the benchmark of the competition, there's no doubt about that, they were the premiers last year and deservingly so," he said.
"They have a really good structure over there, they are a fast team, and we're looking forward to the challenge in two weeks time."
Meanwhile Brothers ended their three-game winning run but had another battle on their hands.
Maisie Freemantle scored the lone try as last year's grand finalists took a 4-0 win over Tumut.
The tight loss saw the Blues slip out of the top five after Young were able to take a 24-4 win over Junee on Sunday.
Southcity also keep themselves in contact with the top five after scoring four unanswered tries to take a 24-10 victory over winless Gundagai.
The Tigers jumped out to an early lead but couldn't maintain it as the Bulls moved within three points of Brothers with their first win of the season.
With the general bye this weekend, the top-of-the-table clash will be the highlight of round eight but there's also another important game between Southcity and Young while Brothers hosts Gundagai and Albury takes on Junee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.