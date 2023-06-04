Mortgage holders in the Riverina may have to revise their budgets and forgo holidays following the Reserve Bank's decision to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10 per cent on Tuesday.
In the Riverina, where the median house price is $442,982, homeowners could pay $59 more each month as result of the rate rise, with their monthly repayments jumping to $2,353, according to analysis provided to ACM by comparison site Canstar.
The calculation is based on an 80 per cent loan on the median dwelling value, assuming the person was previously on an average variable rate that is now at 6.98 per cent.
The RBA has now raised interest rates for the fourth time this year.
In this month's Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey nearly half of the expert panel correctly predicted a cash rate rise in June following last month's hike.
However, the head of consumer research at Finder Graham Cooke said the decision still came as a shock.
"The RBA continues to operate in the dark, as our panel of economists are split on the bank's intentions," he said.
"Finder's recent Cost of Living Report found that nearly 80 per cent of Aussies are reducing their spending to cope with rising costs - the RBA's latest hike is likely to push that closer to 100 per cent."
However he said there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
"It will be a relief to homeowners and renters to hear that this peak rate period should not extend beyond the first quarter of 2024," he said.
LJ Hooker Group's head of research Mathew Tiller said an increase in interest rates is unlikely to impact property prices with a shortage of listings and high demand driving growth.
Mr Tiller said strong population growth and tight employment markets have resulted in increased competition for homes adding buoyancy to the market.
"The RBA's focus at the moment is on reducing inflation and the latest data show it is coming down but remains sticky and is not falling as fast as anticipated," he said.
He said whatever the RBA had decided at its June meeting it was not going to lead to a flood of mortgagee repossessions hitting the market, but it's likely there will be homeowners looking to downsize their mortgage as a way to manage their budget, so he expects listings to slowly rise.
"Property markets are more positive for homeowners who do decide to list with elevated auction clearance rates, rising prices and higher attendances at open homes all pointing to a stronger winter selling season," Mr Tiller said.
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
