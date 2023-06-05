All kinds of fun is what car enthusiasts looking to meet like-minded people can expect from the Riverina Ford Owners Club, which is seeking new members to join.
The club was founded by a small group of residents about 30 years ago - which includes the remaining founder Lyle Gilchrist.
Club president Raewyn Gilchrist said the club is about supporting people who love their Fords and having a good time.
"It's about the fun you have with people - it's a terrific group of people," Mrs Gilchrist said.
"It's nice to be able to get out and mix with people.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's just fun, we have a lot of fun together and get into mischief, it's really nice."
The club meets every second Tuesday of each month at the Wagga RSL Club and organises regular dinners for members who like to attend.
From raising funds through raffles for charities to exploring the region, the club has many offerings.
"This year it was decided we would raise funds for Cancer Council to support those in our community suffering from prostate cancer,": Mrs Gilchrist said.
"We do regular club runs and a few weekend runs as well as a mid-week run for those able to attend.
"We have a big trip planned for the long weekend in September and October to Cooma where we have been lucky enough to be invited to look at the Car Museum there."
Mrs Gilchrist said all Ford lovers are invited to join.
"We welcome anyone with a Ford to join the club, even if you are in the process of restoring a Ford," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.