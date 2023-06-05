The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Ford Owners Club looking for new members to join

June 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Riverina Ford Owners Club president Raewyn Gilchrist with husband and one of the founders Lyle Gilchrist and some of the club's members. Picture by Madeline Begley
Riverina Ford Owners Club president Raewyn Gilchrist with husband and one of the founders Lyle Gilchrist and some of the club's members. Picture by Madeline Begley

All kinds of fun is what car enthusiasts looking to meet like-minded people can expect from the Riverina Ford Owners Club, which is seeking new members to join.

