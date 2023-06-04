Protecting our environment may seem like a topic far from the minds of our youth, but it is one some are actually quite passionate about.
Wagga schoolgirl Cara Stanton, 12, spent her Sunday with her dad, Rex Stanton and grandmother Marion Stanton at Officeworks learning about the recycling of plastics.
Lids4Kids founder Tim Miller visited and hosted a demonstration in the store where he used a $4000 extruder machine to melt and mould milk, water and soft drink bottle lids into pens.
"In school, we are learning about recycling plastic and I like the idea of it," Miss Stanton said.
"It helps the environment."
Mr Miller's visit comes as he works with seven Officeworks stores across the ACT and Riverina throughout June to raise funds for the Lids4Kids education program.
Upon each purchase from Riverina and ACT Officeworks stores, customers will be able to add on a coin donation which will put them in the draw to win a bench made out of lids.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The volunteer-run, ACT-based charity was started by Mr Miller, a self-proclaimed house dad, in 2019 by accident and a Facebook post that went viral.
"I posted to Facebook that I'm a Canberra house dad and I had just found out that lids don't get recycled, but if people could get their lids to me I would take them to some guys I knew of in Melbourne who use the lids to make prosthetic hands," Mr Miller said.
"It got 800,000 shares in 48 hours and I had a quarter of a million lids in three months and eventually the guys in Melbourne said they were drowning in lids.
"I wanted to focus on milk, soft drink and water bottle lids because they are most likely to end up in creeks, rivers and oceans."
Now, turning a new leaf, Lids4Kids focus is on education and Mr Miller is hoping to see schools and communities getting their own granular and extruder machines.
Mr Miller is also hoping to see plastic works introduced into schools similar to woodwork and metalwork.
"We've opened up a brand new recycling and education hub in Canberra and we have a workshop that's open during school hours," Mr Miller said.
"We have volunteers who make benches for us out of Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Water bottle, Milk, Iced Coffee and strawberry milk bottle lids. Each bench is made of 15,000 lids and we then sell them back to schools and daycares.
"We're also introducing a Lids4Kids School program and we are hoping to see schools getting on board."
From July 1, Lids4Kids will also be mailing out five-kilogram satchels to people who join that take a year to fill up.
Those satchels will then be picked up by a courier after 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.