Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is content with where his side sits after reaching the halfway point of their season.
The Lions have the bye in round nine and have recorded a 5-3 record from their opening eight games of the year.
After hefty defeats to Griffith and Wagga Tigers in the first three rounds, Martyn was pleased with his side's response however was hoping their narrow three point loss to Coolamon wouldn't prove too costly.
"Ideally you'd love to be six and two and ahead of that chasing pack," Martyn said.
"But it puts us well within it now and it will just be interesting to see how results fall next week and where we sit after that.
"It's out of our control now but we are content.
"Compared to those previous losses against Griffith and Tigers, in that game our endeavour, energy and effort were all present and evident.
"It's just those fundamentals and those one percent sort of tweaks that you can make to make yourself a better football team.
"We will just look to iron those out in the break and come back firing against Turvey hopefully."
The Lions had their four game winning streak ended by the Hoppers on Sunday with Coolamon kicking five of the last six goals of the contest to claim a memorable victory.
Martyn confirmed it was a loss that definitely stung, but believed his side would be able to take a lot out of the clash.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"To get the ascendancy in the start of the last quarter and to get up by 20 points, it was obviously heading in the right direction for us.
"But credit to Coolamon as they just kept coming and the key forwards really got a hold of us.
"(Tim) Oosterhoff had a field day and we were rendered a bit helpless back there at times.
"But I was really proud of our effort and energy, it never wavered and it was a cracking game and really competitive.
"That's a really good product of Riverina football that we just played in and witnessed especially in these conditions.
"We will definitely learn from it considering we had a pretty substantial lead, review it to death and pick apart what worked and what didn't and hopefully take away a bit and put it into practice I guess for future games.
"But Coolamon's pressure and their willingness not to give in was superb and the better team won on the day."
Jacob Olsson finished with two goals for the Lions in his first game of the year while Kai Watts played no part in the second half with what was believed to be a quad injury.
