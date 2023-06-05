Wagga City Wanderers have continued their perfect winning streak with a 4-1 win over South Canberra on Sunday.
Working the ball well down the field the Wanderers maintained control for most of the game, minimising South Canberra's scoring opportunities as best they could.
Though they didn't hold the majority of possession in the first half, Wanderers were still able to get a 2-0 lead heading into the break coach Rob Tuksar said.
"South Canberra are a pretty good team, they were pretty determined, they worked us pretty hard in the first half, but they didn't create a lot of opportunities," Tuksar said.
"A couple of good opportunities at goal from Kate Foley, the second one was a beauty, took us to the break 2-0 up.
"I said to the girls we need to control a little more of the ball and they stepped up in the second half."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
A "tough penalty" in the second half helped South Canberra get on the board, but it was Wanderers efforts after that goal that really impressed Tuksar.
With the side firing back, Wanderers scored again just two minutes later.
"Instead of dropping their heads, within five minutes they got another one back on them and that was really impressive," he said.
"That showed a bit of maturity from them which was really, really good."
The side welcomed back goal keeper Ebony Warner-Chilstone to the side after injury.
With several players stepping into her role over recent weeks, Tuksar said he's been blessed with a versatile and accommodating side.
"A lot of girls can play in a lot of positions when necessary which is really good," Tuksar said.
"They don't get pigeon holed into certain areas of the park and it's nice to have that versatility when you need it, sometimes you've just got to try something different and the beauty is teh girls are always willing to have a crack at it."
Wanderers have a bye next weekend due to the withdrawal of their round nine opponents BellaMonaro from the State League competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.