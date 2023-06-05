A disappointing 4-0 loss to Hanwood has stung even more with two red cards issued to South Wagga at home on Sunday.
Both coach Andy Heller and player Damon Watson were presented with red cards in the second half after they each received two yellows.
Assistant coach Kieren Sargeant said it's always disappointing to have cards issued and the team will regroup over the next two weeks before their round nine game.
"We'll discuss it and try and keep ourselves intact," Sargeant said.
"It's very frustrating, one in particular, it's a bit hard to get our heads around some of the calls but that's just the way football goes sometimes."
Playing tight in the first half, the team wasn't able to find positive momentum after a disallowed goal minutes before the break.
Sargeant said it was deflating for the side who believed they'd scored.
"We knew we were still in it, and the boys were in good spirits at half time," he said.
"We went 1-0 down two minutes after the break and were a little bit flat for about 20-minutes.
"After a couple of rough calls, the game just didn't go our way really."
Plagued with injuries, Sargeant said the league bye has come at an optimal time for the Warriors.
With time to readjust their squad ahead of their game with Young, he said it will be good to have a rest before consecutive out-of-town games.
"We've got so many injuries at the moment, we have four of our starting 11 out, so next week's bye is at a good time," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.