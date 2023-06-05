Seventy years since the historic crowning of Queen Elizabeth II have been celebrated in Culcairn with the unveiling of a new storyboard and refurbished plaque outside the tree-lined Coronation Drive.
The occasion was fondly remembered by remaining members of family groups who on June 2, 1953, planted the white cedar and kurrajong trees that still stand today.
About 40 people gathered in Culcairn last week to mark the historic day, including Greater Hume Council representatives and Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Culcairn Garden Club project officer Jennifer Christensen said some people who had planted the Avenue of Trees 70 years ago in the late afternoon so long ago attended.
"It was a lovely clear day and we'd like to acknowledge that Greater Hume Council funded the refurbishment of the original plaque, the creation and erection of the new storyboard," she said.
Greater Hume deputy mayor Annette Schilg, general manager Evelyn Arnold and Councillor Ian Forest mingled with the orignal planters.
"The storyboard was unveiled by John Ross and Kit Middleton," Mrs Christensen said.
"Mr Ross and Mr Middleton were requested as their fathers, Alister Ross and Dr Middleton, were heavily involved in the creation of Coronation Drive."
The event was attended by members of the Culcairn Garden Club and the community.
Mr Clancy said the trees chosen for the avenue were symbolic of the area as they were used in streets and sheep and cattle yards for shade in the region.
He said Coronation Drive was a lasting legacy to future generations, something "that subsequent generations should aspire to".
Coronation Drive was planted to mark the occasion of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mrs Christensen said exact details of the event were hazy but it is thought they were planted in school groups and family groups from the district.
"Each child and family had a tree to plant," she said. "The entire avenue was full of groups of people planting trees. There were other events on the day, such as church services, community singing, street parade, fireworks and a coronation ball in the evening.
The last tree was planted by the Culcairn Shire president Alister Ross, and a plaque celebrating the occasion was laid by Mr Ross.
"To add some content to the storyboard we recently arranged for a group of tree planters to place a new addition to the avenue to replace a tree which did not survive.
"But what remains now is a wonderful Avenue of Trees."
