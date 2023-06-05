The Daily Advertiser
Avenue of Trees in Culcairn to mark QEII Coronation in 1953 remembered

TH
By Ted Howes
June 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Original tree planters Lindsay Lowe, Marion Wright, Warwick Balfour, Joyce Gardiner, Richard Odewahn, John Allitt, Trevor Smith, Janice Smith, and Ross Brand.
Seventy years since the historic crowning of Queen Elizabeth II have been celebrated in Culcairn with the unveiling of a new storyboard and refurbished plaque outside the tree-lined Coronation Drive.

Local News

