Letters: Shift to electric delivery vehicles a welcome one

It's great to see Woolies has a plan to make all home-delivery vehicles electric by 2030. Research shows the majority of Australians favour businesses with green credentials.
This is a sensible business move. It's also good for the environment and our health, considering that a medium-sized delivery truck produces around 16.2 tonnes of C02 a year. Coles, meanwhile, has one electric transport truck in operation.
Hopefully, both supermarket giants will soon be turning a corner in pollution-free transport.
Would you employ Mr Squiggle to paint line markings? Looks like Wagga City Council has on Brookong Avenue - what terrible workmanship.
It looks horrible and is very disappointing to say the least. An eyesore for those that now need to look at it every day.
This letter is to follow on the critically important letter from Max Goulter (Daily Advertiser, April 28) addressing the pandemic treaty being promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Max rightly highlights the risk of giving up our sovereignty to a group of unelected people in an organisation with problematic finance arrangements and possible conflicts of interest.
Sixty per cent of WHO funding is from member states. China is the second-largest contributor after the US. The balance of finance comes from a "variety" of sources. You can guess at who might be behind the 40 per cent of non-member state finance of the WHO.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a significant contributor to the WHO. The foundation apparently funds much of the 10 per cent received from "philanthropic foundations". The B&MG Foundation states on its website its mission is, in part, to invest in deep technical expertise and novel platforms in vaccine development and manufacturing to accelerate innovation for better, faster and cheaper vaccines.
Gates is on record in 2022 as stating that "sadly" the COVID variant Omicron did a better job at getting out into the world and immunising large cohorts of people from COVID (in poorer nations) than the man-made mRNA vaccines. Why did Gates see this as a "sad" event?
However you might view PM Morrison and the federal government's (mis)management of the great COVID panic, surely we would not willingly cede Australian sovereignty over our public health administration to a globalist organisation that misled the world on so many occasions in the past three years.
I encourage everyone to write to their local member/s to resist the possibility of signing up to such a treaty. Just leave us out of it.
