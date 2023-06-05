Letters: PM must intervene on the Calvary Hospital takeover

The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 6

June 6 2023 - 5:30am
THE PM MUST INTERVENE ON CALVARY HOSPITAL TAKEOVER

Dear Prime Minister, we look on in horror to see the unfolding of your tenure and impotence in regard to the impending usurpation of ACT's Calvary Hospital.

