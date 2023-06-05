Letters: PM must intervene on the Calvary Hospital takeover

Dear Prime Minister, we look on in horror to see the unfolding of your tenure and impotence in regard to the impending usurpation of ACT's Calvary Hospital.
The admonishment and complete disregard of the long-standing relationship government has with the Little Company of Mary, your hardworking partner and proud Catholic community.
They need your action and power to put things right.
Will this be your legacy? To stand by and support a lack of interagency consultation and collaboration?
A lack of dignity and respect? All through bullying and harassment?
Is this is how the Albanese government treats its partners - is this how you honour contract and lease agreements?
You have an opportunity to be on the right side of history, Mr Albanese - to act with integrity on behalf of your constituents, and honour your legal contracts, your policies and procedures.
Mr Prime Minister, your action in support of your longstanding partnerships will ease the fear that government has struck into the Australian collective consciousness.
I felt betrayed by Scott Morrison after announcements that he held secret ministries. I believe he undermined the very principles of what constitutes a democracy.
Now I am starting to feel betrayed by our current Prime Minister. I feel betrayed by his refusal to be transparent on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Betrayed by his refusal to outline what the Voice will become in practice. His refusal to engage in productive debate. But most of all I feel betrayed by his attempts to stop a 'no' campaign.
As just an ordinary citizen, the Prime Minister has me concerned about his agenda and comprehension of democracy.
READ MORE LETTERS:
To me, it feels like the current Prime Minister, like Mr Morrison, is undermining the principles of our democracy.
I feel like through playing on the sympathies all Australians have for the treatment of Aboriginal people in the past - he is trying to reform the very way our democracy and our institutions function.
Don't get me wrong, I believe we need improvements in minority representation in the federal government. I also believe Aboriginal people need better representation.
But I feel what is being advocated by the current Prime Minister as the Voice amounts to a destruction of the principles of our democracy.
I want clear and concise answers about what impact the Voice will have.
But most of all, I'll be glad to see the back of both the current and former prime ministers who both seem to lack a comprehensive understanding of what constitutes a democracy.
