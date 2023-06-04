Coolamon has claimed a thrilling local derby after surging home late to defeat Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by three-points.
Tim Oosterhoff was the hero for the Hoppers kicking three final-quarter goals which led Coolamon to a memorable 10.13 (73) to 10.10 (70) win over the Lions.
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett was thrilled to grab the win and praised his side's determination and grit to overcome GGGM.
"It's very hard at the moment watching from the sideline," Barrett said.
"But for these boys to do that today against Ganmain, they've been one of the best teams in the comp and for us to come out and be three goals down like we were and come back and win it in the last was one of the most memorable moments I'll have here.
"It was just a gutsy win and credit to Ganmain, I know they've got a few out as well but they still brought it today and it just shows that even if they've got a few injuries they are still such a high calibre team.
"For us to do what we did today and really dig deep and really stick to what we were practising and stick to what we've been doing all pre-season it was just a credit to the boys.
"I think we could've easily gone into our shell in that last quarter and just hoped for the best and kick long down the line every time.
"But we took the game on and I know we probably had a few lucky moments that you are going to have in football, but that's football isn't it and it happens all the time.
"For us to pull that off today was just such a huge credit to our fellas."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The epic encounter included five lead changes as both teams had patches where they completely dominated the play.
The Lions were in control from late in the second term to early in the fourth, kicking six unanswered goals and turned a 10 point deficit into a 22-point lead.
However the Hoppers refused to lie down with goals to Aiden Macauley, Matt McGowan and Oosterhoff reducing the margin to just four points.
Jethro Peck responded with a timely goal to extend the Lions lead back out to 10 points with about six minutes to go, but it wasn't enough as Oosterhoff kicked two goals in two minutes to seal the sensational victory.
Barrett was in awe of 'Roosters' performance and said that he had a superb game up forward for the Hoppers.
"The recruit of the pre-season for us and what he did today in that last quarter was just fantastic," he said.
"For a bloke to step up in a moment like that what more can you say, he lives up to his reputation at the moment that's for sure.
"We just want him to keep doing what he's doing and for him to do what he did today especially in that last quarter was phenomenal."
Oosterhoff wasn't the only standout however with Barrett also praising the performances of Macauley, Cooper McKelvie, Al Clarke and Nick Buchanan.
"Aiden Macauley was good then Al Clarke was huge again through that midfield," he said.
"Coop McKelvie was good on the wing and Nick Buchanan was very solid all day down back and took a few intercept grabs.
"But at the end of the day it's hard to sort of pick out players because when you play like that as a collective it's a whole team effort out there.
"It's just a credit to the 21 blokes because at the end of the day you are only as good as your last man, it's a team game and it was a team effort."
Full Time
Coolamon 3.3 5.7 5.11 10.13 (73)
GGGM 3.5 4.7 8.9 10.10 (70)
GOALS: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 5, C.Mckelvie 1, M.McGowan 1, B.Glyde 1, A.Macauley 1, J.Maslin 1; GGGM: J.Peck 2, J.olsson 2, J.McCaig 2, K.Mahon 1, T.Sase 1, B.Walsh 1, K.Watts 1
BEST: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff, A.Macauley, C.Grintell, B.Glyde, A.Clarke, N.Buchanan; GGGM: B.Walsh, K.Mahon, S.Martyn, J.Peck, J.Walsh, T.Sase
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.