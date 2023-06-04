The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Coolamon has defeated GGGM by three-points at Kindra Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 5 2023 - 9:06am, first published June 4 2023 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon forward Tim Oosterhoff takes a mark during the Hoppers epic win over GGGM on Sunday at Kindra Park. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon forward Tim Oosterhoff takes a mark during the Hoppers epic win over GGGM on Sunday at Kindra Park. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon has claimed a thrilling local derby after surging home late to defeat Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by three-points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.