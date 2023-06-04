The Daily Advertiser
Hanwood earn clean sheet in a tense game against South Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
June 4 2023 - 8:00pm
Clayton Gunning and Jacom Vitucci compete for the ball during Hanwood's 4-0 win over South Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley
Hanwood have continued their Pascoe Cup season in strong form with a 4-0 win over South Wagga on Sunday.

