Hanwood earn clean sheet in a tense game against South Wagga

Hanwood have continued their Pascoe Cup season in strong form with a 4-0 win over South Wagga on Sunday.
South Wagga were right in the game during the first half, with a last minute disallowed goal robbing them of a lead heading into the second period.
Returning from the break Hanwood came out firing, finding the back of the net in the opening minutes, gaining momentum for the rest of the game.
As the scoreline grew so too did tensions, with South Wagga losing both coach Andy Heller and player Damon Watson who were issued red cards after each receiving two yellows.
Hanwood coach Jason Betracco said he was pleased with how his team held their heads.
"It's all about keeping your head, we could have definitely lost it there and got involved in a bit of it and we would have been down a player," Bertacco said.
"We were able to stick to what we want, and that was to play footy, get the three points, and go home."
Bertacco said he was pleased to get the win in testing conditions with several players missing from their side.
"Across the board we were pretty positive in the way we had the ball," he said.
"We had a fair bit of possession in that first half, it was just in that final third, that one per cent efforts to try and get on the end of a cross or try and get on the end of a through ball or create that something extra.
"I think South Wagga had two chances in the final minute of the first half, that kind of shook the boys up a bit and showed them we can't just go through the motions, so we changed a few things, moved a bit quicker and got the reward in the end."
Bertacco was pleased with the entire defensive effort, and knew the side would be pleased with another clean sheet.
"The boys, especially the defensive crew, are very adamant about keeping a clean sheet, so when they're putting in the one per cent efforts in to clear it off the line, we need the one per cent effort at the other end to get it over the line," he said.
With several goal scorers this weekend, Bertacco is pleased with how the side is tracking and their ability to share the ball around.
By not relying too heavily on any one player he said they've set themselves up well to have trust in each other across the forward line.
Now heading into the league bye, Bertacco said his side could use a break ahead of their Saturday night clash with Leeton United.
"The boys have been working hard this first half of the year, they've set the tone of how they want to play for the year, so to have this week off, it's good to have a full recharge and then we start the season again," he said.
Hanwood 4 d South Wagga 0.
Tolland 3 d Young 2.
Lake Albert 13 d Cootamundra 0.
Wagga United 4 d Tumut 2.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
